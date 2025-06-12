NCDC: 142 deaths recorded as Lassa fever cases rise to 747

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a total of 747 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 18 states in the country, with 142 deaths recorded as of epidemiological week 22, 2025.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 19.0%, slightly higher than the same period in 2024.

According to the NCDC’s Lassa Fever Situation Report, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 6 in epidemiological week 21 to 8 in week 22, with Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Nasarawa states reporting new cases.

The report highlights that 91% of all confirmed cases were reported from five states: Ondo (31%), Bauchi (25%), Edo (16%), Taraba (16%), and Ebonyi (3%).

The predominant age group affected is 21–30 years, with a median age of 30 years. The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

The NCDC notes that while the number of suspected and confirmed cases has decreased compared to the same period in 2024, the agency remains vigilant and continues to coordinate response activities through its national multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS).

The report also emphasised the importance of continued support for affected states and communities, as well as the need for sustained public awareness and education on Lassa fever prevention and control.

The NCDC urges Nigerians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Lassa fever, particularly in high-risk areas.

NCDC has also stepped up its response efforts to combat the Lassa fever outbreak in the country. According to the Lassa Fever Situation Report, the agency has conducted various activities to control and manage the outbreak.

“We have conducted a Lassa fever risk dynamic assessment and integrated Lassa fever key messages into other VHF’s risk communication strategies,” the report states. “We have also launched the NCDC’s IPC e-learning platform, powered by DRASA and funded by the Global Fund.”

The NCDC has deployed 10 National Rapid Response Teams to 10 states to support on-site control and management efforts using a One Health approach. The agency has also printed and disseminated copies of IPC Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF) guidelines to health facilities with support from the Robert Koch Institute.

“We have supported State IPC structures, the Orange Network, and treatment centres to enforce standard precautions to reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) in high-burden LGAs and states,” the report adds.

The NCDC has also conducted a series of webinars on Lassa fever clinical management, and has partnered with Georgetown University and other organisations to support its response efforts.

“We have treated confirmed cases at identified treatment centres across the states and the FCT, and have trained healthcare workers on case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue states with the support of WHO,” the report states.

The agency has also forecast and quantified Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) for Lassa fever, and distributed response commodities such as PPEs, Ribavirin, and body bags to states and treatment centres.

The NCDC has emphasised the importance of continued support for affected states and communities, as well as the need for sustained public awareness and education on Lassa fever prevention and control.

“We will continue to enhance surveillance, conduct contact tracing and active case finding, and provide support to affected states and communities,” the agency’s situation report stated.

