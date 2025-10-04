NCCSALW partners govs, security agencies to curtail small arms proliferation

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), under the Office of the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, is collaborating with the Taraba State Government in order to curtail the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in the country.

The disclosure was made over the weekend during a courtesy visit to Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, by the North-East Zonal Director, NCCSALW, Maj:-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (Rtd).

He said that the collaboration with governors would go a long way in curtailing the menace of the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the country.

The Zonal Director stated that, “We are here to sensitize and educate the people on the dangers of the use of illicit SALW and also to speak with our stakeholders, particularly all the arms bearing units on how we can collaborate to stop the proliferation of these arms in our communities.

“We came here to fashion out and tell the stakeholders our strategies on how to stop the proliferation of SALW as well as how to stop people from manufacturing or fabricating them”.

The Zonal Director further explained that the Centre was working in collaboration with all stakeholders in the country to mop up all SALW for onward destruction.

According to him, the Centre has been mandated by the Federal Government to prosecute any individual involved in the proliferation of illicit weapons in the country and is therefore seeking for more support and collaboration from all stakeholders in the country.

While highlighting the negative impact of the proliferation of illicit SALW on peaceful coexistence in the nation and its socio-economic activities, he pledged the Centre’s continuous cooperation with all stakeholders especially in intelligence sharing which he said, was paramount in preventing the proliferation of these weapons.

While responding, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, appreciated the Zonal Director for the visit and assured him of the State Government’s full cooperation in discharging his official duties.

Represented by the Speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, the Governor emphasized the importance of collaboration in maintaining peace and security in the country and pledged the government’s commitment to working closely with the Centre.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the Taraba State Government and the NCCSALW with both parties committed to promoting peace, security and development in the region.

Similarly, the Centre paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brig:- Gen. Kinsley Uwa for more collaboration and synergy in the state.

The Zonal Director explained that the visit was part of a sensitisation tour to introduce the mandate of the Centre, which is focused on curbing the proliferation of SALW across the North East.

He also assured the NCCSALW’s readiness to collaborate with security formations through intelligence sharing, sensitization campaigns, and community engagements as part of broader efforts to combat illicit arms.

In his response, Brig:-Gen. Kingsley Uwa stated that the proliferation of SALW fuels violence, undermines peace, and hinders development.

He said “Addressing it therefore requires collective effort from all and sundry, not only from the Armed Forces and security agencies, but also from government institutions, communities, civil society and indeed every citizen.

“I therefore, assure the Centre of the 6 Brigade’s readiness to collaborate closely with you in intelligence sharing, sensitization campaigns, and community engagement.

“On our part, we pledge continued support and partnership with the Centre through synergy, vigilance, and sustainable collaboration. We will curb the menace of SALW and strengthen the pillars of peace and stability in our country”.

Other stakeholders visited in the State by the Centre for collaboration included the Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan Otimenyin and the Office of the Department of State Services (DSS) who also pledged to support the centre to ensure a safer Nigeria where everybody could sleep with their eyes closed.

