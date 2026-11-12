NCCSALW, correctional service strengthen partnership against illicit arms in North-East

National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), North-East Zonal Centre, has called for stronger collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service to combat the proliferation of illicit firearms in the subregion.

The North-East Zonal Director of NCCSALW, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd), made the call during a courtesy visit to the Controller of Corrections, Borno State Command, Mr Ya’u Ibrahim, on Thursday.

According to Abubakar Adamu, the visit was aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation between the two agencies, particularly in intelligence sharing, firearms documentation, custodial security and the proper handling of recovered and court-impounded firearms.

Speaking during the visit, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd) emphasised the importance of effective coordination between the Centre and the Correctional Service in preventing the proliferation and misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

He stressed the need for the Correctional Service to promptly notify NCCSALW of firearms recovered through court orders for transfer, forfeiture, or disposal to ensure proper documentation, accountability, and compliance with established procedures.

The Zonal Director also identified intelligence sharing on illicit firearms and related criminal cases, measures to prevent the introduction of unauthorised weapons into correctional facilities, and joint sensitisation programmes for personnel and inmates as key areas of collaboration.

He further encouraged both institutions to designate focal persons to facilitate effective communication and sustain the partnership.

Responding, the Controller of Corrections welcomed the delegation and commended NCCSALW for its efforts in coordinating national responses to illicit arms proliferation.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to custodial security, rehabilitation, reintegration and national security, while expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Centre.

He also acknowledged the importance of inter-agency collaboration in preventing the illegal possession and circulation of firearms and supporting effective arms-control efforts.

The meeting further provided an opportunity for both organisations to exchange views and explore practical measures to improve coordination, particularly in the documentation and lawful transfer of recovered and court-impounded firearms.

The visit formed part of the NCCSALW North-East Zonal Centre’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with security and justice-sector institutions towards improving arms-control mechanisms, promoting accountability, and enhancing peace and security in the region.