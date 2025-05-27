NCC, UDUS commission Ultra-modern ICT park in Sokoto

In a landmark development aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art ICT Park at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The facility is set to become a hub for technological innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in the region.

The commissioning ceremony, held within the university’s ICT zone, was led by the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who hailed the project as a “one-stop hub for innovation.”

“This ICT Park is not just a building—it is a strategic investment in our youth, our institutions, and our nation’s future,” Dr. Maida said. “It reflects our commitment to building an ecosystem that nurtures advanced learning, cutting-edge research, and homegrown digital solutions.”

According to Dr. Maida, the Sokoto ICT Park is one of six flagship digital infrastructure projects executed by the NCC across Nigeria. The ultra-modern facility features a 100-seat capacity hall, five ICT hub halls, a 24-seater lounge with eight double computer workstations, multiple workspaces, and administrative offices. It is purpose-built to support emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), aligning with national digital economy policies.

Dr. Maida also called on stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the facility, urging students, faculty, political leaders, and the broader Sokoto community to treat it as a collective legacy.

“This is a new dawn for Sokoto, for UDUS, and for Nigeria. Together, we can build a future where technology empowers, transforms, and uplifts,” he concluded.

Representing the Vice Chancellor of UDUS, Professor Bashir Garba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Muhammad Garba Mahuta, delivered a moving address during the event. He described the commissioning as a “pivotal milestone” in the university’s pursuit of academic excellence and digital leadership.

“This facility will serve as a hub for multidisciplinary research and innovation, a catalyst for digital entrepreneurship, and a center for talent development,” Professor Mahuta said. “We see this not only as infrastructure but as a bold advancement in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.”

He lauded the NCC for its foresight and generous support, emphasizing that the ICT Park’s location, surrounded by the Prometric Centre, the NCC Hall, and the Faculty of Physical and Computing Science was a deliberate move to foster a digital innovation cluster within the campus.

Professor Mahuta also announced the development of a sustainability framework to ensure the facility’s long-term impact. The university plans to initiate a series of strategic programs aimed at maximizing the benefits of the Park for students, researchers, and the broader community.

Dignitaries from government, academia, and the local community were present to witness the event, which stands as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a knowledge-driven, digitally empowered society.

