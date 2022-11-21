NCC targets N559bn revenue in 2023, remits N318bn Q3 2022

Executive Secretary of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta, on Monday disclosed the Commission’s plans to generate the sum of N559 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

Professor Dambatta disclosed this during the 2022 budget implementation and 2023 budget defence held at the instance of the joint House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Communications, led by Hon. Akeem Adeyemi.

He explained that the 2023 budget anticipates that the deployment of 5G which offers greater network flexibility will translate into improved Quality of Service and Quality of Experience for consumers, which ultimately would lead to an increase in revenue for the Network Operators and Government.

While shedding light on the review of the 2021 budget performance, he explained that Federal Government through the Commission achieved a revenue collection of N272.9 billion representing 242% of the budgeted revenue of N112.8 billion in the year 2021.

According to him, out of the total collection of N272.9 billion, Spectrum fees and Annual Operating Levy contributed N183.3 billion and N64.8 billion respectively. Consequently, recurrent expenditure including the cost of Spectrum Fees collections stood at N46.4 billion against the budget of N61.5 billion in the year 2021.

On the review of the 2022 budget performance, he explained that the 2022 Budget of the Commission contained an aggregate expenditure of N633.3 billion, which is an increase of 290% over the budgeted expenditure in 2021. This is made up of Recurrent Expenditure of N86 billion, Capital Expenditure of N30 billion, Special Intervention Projects of N42 billion and Statutory transfers (FGN and USPF) of N474 billion.

“The Commission as of September 30, 2022, achieved N318 billion in revenue, representing 53% of the approved revenue projection for the year 2022. Spectrum Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL) contributed N243 billion and N60 billion respectively, which is about 95% of the total collections.

“The recurrent expenditure on the other hand stood at N52 billion representing 60% of the budgeted recurrent expenditure. The Capital and Special Intervention Projects expenditure stood at 35% of the approved budget as of September 2022.

“A breakdown of the 2022 actual revenue performance contained on page 8 of the Budget indicates adverse variance in Spectrum fees collection of N243 billion, against the projected sum of N450 billion.

“The Spectrum Fees collected have been remitted wholly to the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is important to mention that the Spectrum Fees earned relate to the auction of 2 slots of the 3.5GHz Spectrum.

“The remaining 2 slots proposed to be auctioned before the end of 2022 have now been pushed to 2023, hence expected Spectrum fees in 2023 include the sale of the remaining slots.”

While giving details on the budget assumptions, he disclosed that adequate attention was paid to the macroeconomic indices prevalent in the economy, that is the rate of inflation, the Federal Government’s directive on the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and stabilization of the exchange rate, rates for dollar transactions was predicated at N900 to 1USD.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Communications, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi observed that the annual budget defence yearly provides every Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) the opportunity to defend their financial expenditure for the year ending and their financial proposals for the new incoming year 2023

According to him, parliamentary approval of budget proposals is a cardinal ingredient of democratic practice as it provides a window of checks and balances on the expenditure profile of the Executive.





“With this Budget defence session, it avails people’s representatives the opportunity to know how the Executive arm of government is been run. In the act of checks and balances, each arm of government must carry out on each other while the power of approval of the final outcome lies with Mr President. However, if a dispute arises on this budget, the Parliament has the power to veto it.”

While assuring that nobody will be witch hunted during the budget defence, he urged all the lawmakers to carefully look into the NCC 2022 budget expenditures and ask relevant questions that need to be answered because that’s why they are here today.

“Also this is our last budget for the session therefore; all that we will be doing today is to consolidate our previous achievements. After approving your 2022 budget performance, we will therefore proceed to look at your 2023 budget proposal.”

