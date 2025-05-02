NCC, stakeholders seek stronger copyright enforcement to protect creators

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and stakeholders in the creative industry have restated the need for strict enforcement of copyright laws to protect intellectual property (IP) owners.

This was among the key resolutions during a special programme organised by the NCC to commemorate the 2025 World Intellectual Property (IP) Day on Wednesday in Ibadan.

World Intellectual Property Day is traditionally celebrated on April 26 to highlight the importance of protecting the rights of creative individuals.

This year’s theme, “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP,” focuses on how creativity and innovation, supported by IP rights, sustain a thriving music industry that benefits everyone.

The NCC Director-General, Dr. John Asein, said the theme was apt, noting that music has evolved beyond mere entertainment.

According to Asein, music is the living heartbeat of Nigeria’s cultural identity, expression, and economy.

Represented by the Oyo State Coordinator of NCC, Mrs. Oluropo Oke, he said, “Each year, World Intellectual Property Day offers us a unique opportunity to celebrate the creativity that shapes our world and the role that IP rights play in encouraging innovation and cultural growth.

“In line with our mandate, we at the NCC remain committed to strengthening the copyright system, fostering cross-sector collaboration, enhancing enforcement mechanisms, and raising awareness about the value of intellectual property.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), Mayowa Ayilaran, emphasized the need for ongoing awareness campaigns to educate IP creators about their rights and how to seek due compensation.

“Without adequate knowledge of the legal protections for intellectual property, creators risk producing at a loss,” he said.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Kehinde Faniyi of the Music Department, The Polytechnic Ibadan, urged musicians and other creatives to embrace IP laws, which contain provisions that help them secure their rights.

Faniyi also encouraged content creators to align with their professional bodies.

According to her, professional associations in the creative industry work closely with Collective Management Organisations (CMOs), which are legally empowered to license creative works and collect royalties.

A stakeholder, Mr. Taiwo Omotunde, Governor of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Oyo State chapter, called on security agencies and relevant government bodies to ensure full enforcement of the Copyright Act of 2022.

“The level of enforcement of the rights and privileges of IP creators remains low in Nigeria,” he said.

“PMAN will continue to work with the NCC, media, and security agencies to raise advocacy for fair compensation and protection of creative works.”

