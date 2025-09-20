NCC raids Ibadan bookshops, arrests suspects over piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has sealed several bookshops and arrested suspects in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the sale of pirated books.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation, conducted on Saturday, was led by Mrs. Oluropo Oke, the Oyo State Coordinator of NCC, with support from operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Bookshops affected include Genesis, God’s Grace, Idera, Ireti-Olu, Oluseyi, and Blessings Bookshops, among others located in Beere, Oritamerin, Dugbe, Gbagi, and Agbeni areas of the city.

Oke said the raid was part of the commission’s mandate to curb piracy, especially during the back-to-school season when demand for books is high.

“We check what sellers display, their sources of supply, and ensure they do not stock pirated works. The Director-General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, has zero tolerance for piracy because it denies authors and publishers their rightful benefits,” she said.

She noted that many shops lacked proper records of purchase, with some receipts only reflecting lump sums without listing titles or authors. “That’s a sign of shady practices. They must explain their records,” she added.

Oke stressed that excuses about publishers or authors failing to make books available in the market could not justify piracy.

“Piracy kills creativity, hurts the economy, and promotes substandard books. Whether or not publishers meet demand, booksellers must not turn to pirated copies,” she warned.

She further cautioned sellers and shop owners against obstructing enforcement officers, adding that those arrested during the operation would be prosecuted in line with the law.

