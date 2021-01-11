NCC mourns loss of staff, family in road accident

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed shock and grief over the loss of its staff, Mr Nuhu Hamman’Gabdo in a road accident.

Hamman ’Gabdo died alongside his wife, four children, his niece and driver in an accident that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, along Nasarawa-Abuja Expressway while the deceased and his family were returning from his country home, Serti in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to a statement signed and issued by the Director, Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde “until his death, Hamman ’Gabdo was a Principal Manager in the Human Capital and Administration Department of the Commission.”

The statement said the entire Board, Management and staff of NCC expressed their deepest grief over the incident and commiserate with the entire family, relatives and friends of the deceased.

“We pray that the Almighty grant the deceased eternal peace in His bosom and that the entire NCC and the deceased family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…