NCC is flagship public institution impacting lives positively — Alake of Egbaland

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, has applauded the regulatory strides of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in ensuring accelerated growth of the telecommunications sector, thus making the sector a flagship enabler of Nigeria’s prosperity.

The paramount ruler gave the commendation when the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM) of NCC, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, led a delegation of NCC staff to the state where the maiden edition of the Village Square Dialogue (VSD) was organised by NCC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently.

The VSD is specially conceived by the NCC to interact with telecom consumers at the grassroots for the purpose of sensitising them through information sharing, education and advocacy on telecommunications-related issues.

Importantly, the forum provides an opportunity for telecoms consumers in the rural areas to make contributions to the governance process of the telecoms ecosystem and to equally engage their service providers to resolve complaints.

Oba Gbadebo, who was the Royal Father of the day at the event and was represented by Oluwo of Ake, Egbaland, Chief Samuel Tanimowo, said, “One of the public institutions, whose activities are felt by the generality of Nigerians in many positive ways the NCC and the leadership of the Commission must be commended for its doggedness in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of digital revolutions.”

The monarch, who was unequivocal in describing NCC as a flagship public institution positively impacting lives of all Nigerians, also particularly commended Adewolu, an indigene of the state, for his positive representation of the people of Owu Kingdom, Ogun State, where he hails from.





“We also thank you and your entire board and management for bringing the first edition of the Village Square Dialogue to us in Ogun State. This is a testament to how important you take our state, which has contributed tremendously to the socio-economic and political history of Nigeria,” the first-class monarch said.

The leading monarch’s assertion was underscored by the Iyaloja of Egbaland, Chief Oluwakemi Oloyede, who thanked the NCC for the sensitisation programme, which she said, had benefited not only the market women and men who attended the event but also the entire telecoms consumers present, who cut across social strata.

“We have listened to all you have told us as telecoms consumers. We would always recall the information when you have left us and we would also ensure that we take all measures possible to join hands in protecting facilities in our vicinity for improved quality of service delivery.

“From all indications, doing this is for our own benefits as consumers,” Iyaloja Oloyede stated with the conviction of a good listener and leader.

Earlier in his welcome address, Adewolu, who once served as a Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in the sdtate, called on the community leaders and people of Ogun State to take ownership of telecommunications infrastructure in their localities and protect them from vandalism or theft.

The ECSM said Ogun State is central to telecoms growth in Nigeria in that it hosts one of the largest concentration of users of telecoms services in Nigeria, with an active subscriber base of over eight million users as at the Fourth Quarter of 2021, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“This huge subscriber base is supported by a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, dealers, marketers and innovators. We are, therefore, here to host the maiden edition of the NCC-instituted Village Square Dialogue and to salute the legendary entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Ogun State.

“On behalf of the Commission, I also thank you for the warm reception accorded us and the warmth traditionally accorded telecom service providers to bolster infrastructure development,” Adewolu said.

Addressing the audience further, Adewolu said telecoms services have long been recognised as the easiest and cheapest means of meeting critical socio-economic needs such as education, financial inclusion, economic empowerment and deepening social interactions.

Accordingly, Adewolu said the infrastructure through which these services are provided are called the “infrastructure of infrastructures” because they enable the digitisation and seamless connectivity of all other socio-economic sectors.

“Without telecoms infrastructure, we cannot communicate with friends and family over long distances at the touch of a button, and we cannot conduct banking, insurance, governmental services, education, entertainment and many other activities with ease without telecommunications.

“This means that telecoms infrastructure are critical to modern existence, and we must all do what we can to ensure that we tackle anything that affects their seamless operation,” Adewolu emphasised.

