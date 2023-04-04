Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied tracking and leaking a phone conversation between the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Pastor David Oyedepo.

Recall that a leaked phone conversation reportedly between Obi and Oyedepo where the LP presidential candidate was pleased with Pastor Oyedepo to mobilise votes from South West and Kwara state.

The duo had not denied the leaked audio which has generated a lot of controversies across the country.

Some Nigerians on social media had fingered the NCC of being behind the leaking of the phone conversation.

NCC in a statement issued by its Director Public Affairs, Rueben Mouka said by the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track nor leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone ‘tracking and leakage’ made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.





“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them,” the statement said.

