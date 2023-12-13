In a series of Copyright Advisories, the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) has advised the public that there are only two approved Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) for musical works and audio visual works.

The CMOs are the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) for musical works and Audiovisual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) for audiovisual works.

In Copyright Advisory (No.2) of November 27, 2023 on the need for users of copyright works to obtain appropriate licenses from right owners or their approved Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), the NCC vowed to support the CMOs to ensure that users comply with their licensing obligations while the CMOs will be held to a high standard of accountability, transparency and good governance in accordance with the law and global best practices.

According to the advisory, Section 88 of the new Copyright Act provides for the establishment, operation and regulation of CMOs.NCC defined a CMO as an organisation representing copyright owners, which has as its principal objectives the negotiating and granting of licenses, collecting and distribution of royalties in respect of copyright works.

The NCC warned that according to section 88(4), a person or group of persons, however described, shall not perform the duties of a CMO without the approval of the Commission and contravention of that provision is punishable under section 88(5),” in the case of an individual, with a fine of at least N1,000,000 (One million naira) or imprisonment for a term of at least five years or both; and the case of a body corporate, with a fine of at least N5,000,000 (Five Million naira)

The NCC also drew attention of users of copyright works and the general public to section 45 of the Copyright Act which provides, “Any person who aids or procure another person to commit an offence under this Act is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to the same punishment as prescribed under this Act for the commission of the main offence”

The advisory, signed by the Director General of the commission, Dr. John Asien stated that while it is advisable that commercial users of works obtain licenses, it is important that they negotiate licenses and pay royalties only to approved CMOs.

It further warned, “For the avoidance of doubt, the approved CMOs in Nigeria for audiovisual works and musical works are Audiovisual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) and Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) respectively.

The advisory informs the public, to lodge a complaint or for information, contact the Commission by phone: 09019001400 or by email [email protected] or visit www.copyright .gov.ng.

It also informed the public that the advisory serves as a caveat to all concerned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…