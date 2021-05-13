NCC Chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande, loses undergraduate daughter

By Tribune Online
The Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has lost his daughter, Miss Feranmi Fasunle, who died at the age of 19.

Miss Fasunle was a 200 student of Political Science at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and she was said to have died on Thursday at the  Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Professor Akande, the family will reach out to the authorities of the university for an investigation into the circumstances over her death while also expressing its sincere appreciation to the authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University and Federal Medical Centre, Owo for the spirited efforts to save her.

According to the statement: “It is on a very sad note that I announce the passage of my daughter, Miss Feranmi Fasunle, aged 19.

“The sad event took place today at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State.

“She was a promising 200 level student of Political Science at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, who dreamt of studying Law as a second degree.

“The family will reach out to the authorities of the university for an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University and Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for the spirited efforts to save our daughter.

“May her soul rest in peace.”

