NCC calls for unified right-of-way policy to unlock $1bn broadband investment

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has urged closer cooperation between the federal and state governments to remove barriers limiting broadband investment, warning that Nigeria could face economic setbacks if infrastructure challenges persist.

Speaking at a Business Roundtable on Improving Investments in Broadband Connectivity and Safeguarding Critical National Infrastructure held at the NCC Digital Economy Complex in Abuja, Maida said connectivity now drives national productivity and business competitiveness, comparing it to the steam and rail revolutions that once fueled industrial growth.

“In today’s world, a community without digital connectivity is invisible. It is cut off from education, markets, access to healthcare, and opportunities,” Maida said.

He explained that broadband penetration currently stands at 48.81 percent, with over 140 million internet users, but meeting the National Broadband Plan target of 70 percent by 2025 will depend on unified Right-of-Way (RoW) fees, stronger infrastructure protection, and greater private sector participation.

Maida disclosed that telecom operators have pledged to invest over $1 billion in broadband expansion after the NCC approved cost-reflective and competitive tariff rates earlier in the year.

“This strategic intervention has significantly strengthened investor confidence in the Nigerian telecommunications sector. We will keep monitoring quality so that consumers see the benefit in better service,” he said.

He pointed out that inconsistent and high RoW charges across states remain a major challenge to broadband rollout. Despite the Nigerian Governors Forum’s benchmark of N145 per linear meter, many states still charge above that rate, discouraging investors and slowing network deployment.

Maida commended 11 states, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Enugu, Benue, and Zamfara, for waiving RoW fees entirely, and another 17 states for adopting the benchmark rate. He urged others to do the same to encourage investment and boost their digital economies.

“Waiving RoW charges, protecting telecom infrastructure, and proactively supporting fibre deployment are decisions that can determine the prosperity or stagnation of your states,” he said.

He added that the NCC is implementing the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Presidential Order signed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024 to protect telecom assets from vandalism, theft, and service disruptions.

In collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the NCC has launched enforcement drives, public awareness efforts, and partnerships with the judiciary and state governments to ensure deterrence and quick prosecution of offenders.

Between January and August 2025, the sector recorded over 19,000 fibre cuts, 3,200 equipment thefts, and 19,000 site access denials, resulting in major revenue losses and network downtimes.

“These disruptions have caused prolonged outages, revenue losses, and delayed service restoration. They demonstrate why infrastructure protection must be at the centre of our collective agenda,” Maida warned.

To boost investor confidence and business efficiency, Maida announced that the NCC would soon introduce two new initiatives — the Ease of Doing Business Portal and the Nigeria Digital Connectivity Index (NDCI).

The portal will serve as a centralized platform for engagement and information sharing across all 36 states and the FCT, while the NDCI will assess and publish each state’s digital readiness annually to encourage transparency and accountability.

Maida called on governors, investors, and development partners to view broadband infrastructure as essential to Nigeria’s economic future.

“In the 21st century, prosperity now lies in data, connectivity, and human potential. Pipelines of oil are giving way to pipelines of fibre. Together, we must align, invest, and protect to secure the future of our nation,” he added.

