NCC boss, Danbatta, visits Kano, sues for peace

THE Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, over the weekend paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, where he urged the people of the state to continue to support the Federal Government’s initiatives toward ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Danbatta, an indigene of Kano, who commended the Emirate and the entire people of Kano for their unwavering support to the government, said Nigeria deserves a long period of peace and stability in order to achieve sustainable growth and development.

He said the Federal Government has come up with various initiatives on youth empowerment, especially through provision of digital skills and literacy.

In his remark, Bayero, who thanked the NCC boss and his entourage for the visit, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami and the EVC for the excellent performance of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

Speaking further, the monarch pledged to continue to support the Federal Government on its developmental initiatives, urging all leaders to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in the country. It would be recalled that, like Danbatta, various eminent leaders in Nigeria, including the Emir of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’adu Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, have made similar calls on the need to maintain peace for the sustenance of socio-economic development of Nigeria.

