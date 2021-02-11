NCC alerts Nigerians on fake Facebook account

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted Nigerians over a Facebook account claiming to be representing the Commission.

NCC in a statement signed by Its Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said it has contacted Facebook Team to take down the fake account.

“In the course of its regular online surveillance aimed at protecting telecoms consumers and industry stakeholders, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has discovered a spurious Facebook Account purporting to be that of the Commission.

“We have since contacted Facebook Team to take down the fake account.

“The fraudulent Facebook account with the name: “Nigerian Communications Commission – NCC – Info Zone” was opened by unidentified individuals, ostensibly to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public, some of whom, as NCC believes, may have inadvertently signed on to the fake Facebook account.”

The statement emphasised that the official and authentic Facebook account of the Commission is: “NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION” with over 192,193 followers.

The Commission, however, advised the general public and telecom consumers to beware of this cloned Facebook account, as it has no affiliation whatsoever with it.

“This is a typical case of profile cloning often used to create a fake profile identical to an original one, for the purpose of the misleading and defrauding unsuspecting general public.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the Facebook Page and its content in their entirety.

“The NCC, as a responsible organisation, will continue to take measures towards protecting telecoms consumers and industry stakeholders,” the statement added.

