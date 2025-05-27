NCAT to tackle infrastructure gap, adopts ICAO decarbonisation policy

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has announced steps to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country’s aviation sector.

The Rector of NCAT, Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, assured that the institution remains committed to meeting the increasing demand for aviation training programmes.

He stated that despite certain challenges, including insufficient accommodation, the college is working towards positioning itself as a premier centre for manpower development in Nigeria.

To this end, NCAT is currently constructing a 150-room hostel and finalising plans to acquire a Boeing 727 flight simulation facility.

According to Ismaila, this will enable the college to offer recurrent training for pilots within the country, thereby reducing the need for overseas travel.

The college is also adopting the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) decarbonisation policy, which seeks to minimise the aviation industry’s carbon emissions.

As part of this initiative, NCAT is implementing an aggressive carbon emission reduction programme, which includes transitioning to solar and other alternative sources of power and energy.

By embracing environmentally sustainable practices, the college aims to generate carbon credits.

The Rector noted that NCAT has recorded significant achievements, including the training of numerous air traffic controllers from neighbouring countries in the English language—one of ICAO’s requirements.

He expressed confidence that the college will continue to advance its decarbonisation efforts and expand its curriculum to reflect evolving trends and technologies in the global air travel industry.

Chairman of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), Comrade Idris Suleiman, commended NCAT for its contributions to the development of aviation in Nigeria.

He encouraged the college to continue developing programmes that address the rapidly evolving trends in the sector and to provide training aligned with the needs of airlines, aviation agencies, and other stakeholders in the industry.

Suleiman also praised the institution for its improved infrastructure and expressed optimism about NCAT’s continued leadership in aviation training in Nigeria.

He urged participants in the training course to engage with curiosity, commitment, and an open mind, and to make the most of the valuable learning opportunity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE