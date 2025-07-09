NCAOSC opens registration for Almajiri, out-of-school children

The Director-General of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Muhammad Idris, has announced that the Commission has commenced the registration of all Almajiris and out-of-school children across the country. The initiative is aimed at supporting their access to quality education, both religious and Western.

Alhaji Idris made this known during the flag-off ceremony of the registration exercise and the launch of the Kano State Advocacy campaign, held at the School for Arabic Studies in Kano.

According to him, “The registration exercise for out-of-school children has already commenced.”

He stated that the Federal Government plans to build modern Tsangaya schools across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Idris was represented at the event by the State Coordinator of the Commission and Team Leader of the Advocacy, Abubakar Yaro Muhammad.

Yaro Muhammad disclosed that the Commission will introduce a school curriculum in Tsangaya schools to enable Almajiris to learn how to read and write in English and Mathematics.

He added that the Commission’s State Office has begun data collection on all Tsangaya schools and their proprietors across 15 local government areas, with plans to extend the exercise to all 44 LGAs.

The Commission also plans to join the Advocacy team in visiting all 448 wards in the state to educate and sensitize stakeholders—especially Mallams and parents—on the goals of the initiative.

Yaro Muhammad expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for its support and commitment to improving the lives of less privileged members of society, especially orphans.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Advocacy Team, Sulaiman Muhammad Mambo, commended Mallams and Islamic scholars for their contributions to the development of Islamic education in the state. He also lauded parents for their roles in morally guiding their children.

He emphasized that every parent or guardian has the responsibility to care for their child, while neighbors also have a duty to support the moral upbringing of children in their communities.

Mambo, therefore, called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organizations, and parents to support the government’s efforts to uplift the less privileged.

He noted that the theme of the advocacy is “Revitalization for Almajiris and Out-of-School Children Initiatives”, stressing the need to educate and enlighten the public about the deplorable conditions of Almajiris and the increasing number of out-of-school children caused by economic hardship.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Command, Malam Mujaheed Aminudeen Abubakar, advised the Commission to involve all Tsangaya school proprietors in the initiative and to ensure the provision of basic amenities in the schools.

He encouraged communities to support the program through prayers to help the government achieve its objectives.

Abubakar further recommended that the government create livelihood opportunities in rural areas, noting that most Almajiris come from impoverished backgrounds. He suggested that relocating these children to urban centers could help reduce their burden.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE