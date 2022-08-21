NCAC urges Nigerians to embrace tolerance through cultural diplomacy

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has urged Nigerians to tolerate one another by using cultural diplomacy to address the challenges bedevilling the country.

Runsewe made the call at the closing ceremony of a three-day International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo, organised by the NCAC in Abuja with the theme ‘Networking Nigerian Arts and Crafts to the World’.

While hosting countries around the world, Runsewe explained that: “Nigeria is safe, we have no problem” as INAC hosts 54 countries stressing Nigeria only has challenges and the solution is to deploy cultural diplomacy.

“Nigeria does not have problems but we have challenges and you can never become a champion until you overcome your challenges. I can tell you that everywhere in the world, they use one strategy which is cultural diplomacy”.

“The reason why you see us disagree with ourselves is that the Igbo man said bring Kola, if you want to discuss with me, you get offended why?

“The Hausa man said remove your shoes before you enter my house, you get offended why? The Yoruba man wants to eat Amala with his hand, you say he is local. There won’t be understanding in such a manner.

“So, we need to tolerate each other and bring in cultural diplomacy. Once we do that, all these challenges will be addressed.

“All over the world, there are only two strategies which are hard and soft. The hard is known in fashion. So, the peace strategy is working.

“If it was not working, we would not have 54 countries in attendance today. Peace is gradually returning to our country.





“There is no great country in the world that does not have crime it is tackling but we celebrate ours beyond proportion.

“There is a lot of negative and fake news going near and there but what I have succeeded in doing today is a testimony that Nigeria is safe.”

Runsewe further pointed out that if there is no peace in Nigeria, over 54 countries will not be coming to celebrate INAC.

“Today is a day to tell us that we need to put our differences behind us. We are not discussing Muslims or Christian issues or South-South or South-East but we are discussing what unites us as a people and what can make us be stronger and better.

“However, since I’m lucky to have INAC as a platform, a lot of people have understood the role of the sector.”

This sector, he said could reduce crime, unemployment and all the challenges facing the country.

“What has been happening is that we don’t understand the strength of this sector. It is the only sector that nobody is a failure even if you make F9 in school, you are useful in this sector. You don’t need PhD or Msc to meet a good back”.

“A lot of members of diplomatic community that are here today they are amazed that is it Nigeria?

“For instance, the Diplomat of Spain has finished his tenure and he has applied for extension. If Nigeria is not good, he will not do that.

“So, for me, we have succeeded in using our own structure of culture to showcase the strength of Nigeria, not the weakness of Nigeria,” Runsewe said.

“Nigerians must reawaken themselves to understand that making Nigeria great is the duty of everyone to contribute”.

Similarly, the Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, Mr Li Xuda in his goodwill message said, Nigeria is a large country with an ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

According to Xuda, Nigerian people are proud of their colourful and diverse culture such as unique tribe dance, various kinds of languages, religions, music, fashion, movies as well as arts and crafts.

“This year’s INAC not only provides the world a window to showcase beautiful Nigeria beyond our imagination but also builds a bridge of friendship to connect to people of all countries with Nigerians,” he said.

The National President of the National Council For Women Societies (NCWS) Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau commended the NCAC for organising INAC exposition to train Nigerian women in various skills.

She also commended the NCAC for giving them the opportunity, as the commission trained about 115 women on different skills such as beading, makeup, Gele and others.

“These skills were done free for women to preserve Nigerian culture and also to give chance to the less privileged in the society so that they can get something doing to sustain their livelihood”.

“The NCWS is happy to collaborate with NCAC and appreciates it for giving the training to its members.

“Nigerian youths must be up and doing by engaging in productive activities to avoid being used as thugs by some elements.”

“I want to advise our youths that it is not only the government’s jobs that pay. Our youths should be up and doing that is why people like NCAC boss are helping us on self-reliance.

“I want them to be on their own and get something doing so that politicians don’t use them for thuggery.

“Nigerian youths are our future. If you allow yourselves to be destroyed, you destroy our country because we will not have anybody to lead us in future again.

“So, that is why we are saying that our youths should be up and doing something that will make Nigeria great.”

