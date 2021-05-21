NCAC to honour Iheanacho, Ndidi’s patriotism with a month art show

The Director-General, National Council for Arts (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has applauded Nigerian-born Leicester players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for their display of patriotism in form of cultural symbolism during the English Cup FA final match between their club Leicester and Chelsea football club last weekend.

Runsewe said that a powerful and fascinating merger between culture and sports showcased itself immediately after the match. Beneath the pomp, glitz and glamour of the FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea, a unique spectacular and outstanding show of patriotism was displayed. It came in the manner that Kelechi and Ndidi soaked themselves in their love for Nigeria by wrapping themselves in Nigerian Green White Green national colour to celebrate their victory over Chelsea Football Club

He stated that there is need to document, institutionalise and legalise the legacy of Iheanacho and Ndidi as a show of extreme love and indivisibility of Nigeria. Runsewe said he is prompted to put up a request for artistic impression of their actions on that day.

Runsewe stated that with the collaboration of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Abuja, the NCAC is instituting an art competition that celebrates the intersection of sports and culture referencing the Iheanacho and Ndidi actions with the Nigerian flag in the Leicester City victory celebration over Chelsea Football club.

According to Runsewe, the arts competition which will be in traditional 2D Art (Painting, Print making and drawing which will be done within a one month duration and will be open to residence of FCT only for now.

Other details of the competition, including assessment and adjudication, will be worked out with the Nigerian Society of Nigerian Artists.

Runsewe added that there shall be a reward system for the best three winning entries which will be presented to the Minister of Information and Culture and to his counterpart in the Sports Ministry which may include a trip to London in the nearest future.

