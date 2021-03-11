NCAC, South Korea to strengthen cultural diplomacy

THE Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Segun Runsewe has called for the need to establish and reinforce the cultural relationship that exists between South Korea the Federal Government of Nigeria that dates as far back as 2010, for mutual benefits.

Runsewe stated this when the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja recently, noting that Nigeria has benefitted a lot from the mutual relationship with South Korea in areas of education, poverty eradication, trade and many more, adding that the trade margin between the two countries as at 2011 was well over $3 million dollars.

During the visit, Runsewe informed the South Korean Ambassador on the forthcoming programme of NCAC called the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) and to seek the participation of South Korea.

He also sought partnership with the Republic of South Korea in organising a joint exhibition in Nigeria and in South Korea, noting that this will be very rewarding to both countries.

in his remarks, Young Chae stated that the embassy of South Korea will be interested in joint programme for school children and other cultural programmes that will make Koreans to understand Nigerians better. He proposed a joint food festival as well as arts and crafts exhibition later in the year.

On capacity building, Runsewe told the South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria that the need for capacity building for NCAC staff on seminars, workshop and conferences on arts and culture, festivals, exchange visits and exhibitions between South Korea and NCAC cannot be over emphasised.

The ambassador responded that the Korean cultural centre will soon be upgraded so that NCAC can use it to project Nigerian films and programmes.

He promised to work with NCAC to achieve a sustainable mutual understanding between South Korea and Nigeria.

