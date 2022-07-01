NCAC, NCWS to launch cultural brand to empower Nigerian women

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) have reached an agreement to launch a new brand that will empower vulnerable Nigerian women and create a platform for them to contribute to national development.

This agreement was reached when the newly elected executive of the NCWS led by Hajia Lami Adamu paid a courtesy visit to NCAC headquarters in Abuja.

Hajia Adamu commended the warm reception accorded her and her team. She said she was at the Council headquarters to introduce the newly inaugurated executive of the Women Society to the Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who has been a pillar of support to the women society in areas of skills acquisition, capacity building and empowerment and to also seek areas of further collaborations.

She stated that the newly inaugurated executive of the society is proud to identify with NCAC boss, who has projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the culture and tourism sector and is also working assiduously to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy.

Hajia Adamu revealed that the new leadership of the NCWS has commenced the development of a strategic plan in achieving the vision of the council for the next five years.

These, according to her, include promoting women in leadership and governance, promoting economic empowerment of women, child protection and girl child education and building an effective and efficient NCWS as a valued partner for promoting the gender agenda.

The NCWS president however solicited a collaboration with the NCAC to enable the women society to achieve its lofty programmes and take vulnerable women off the streets.

In his response, Otunba Runsewe while congratulating Hajia Lami Adamu on her successful inauguration as the 15th President of the NCWS praised other executive members for their victories.

He expressed delight over the visit which, according to him, will open new vistas for collaborations for the NCAC and NCWS to empower Nigerian women and fortify the future of the girl child.





Runsewe decried the eroding cultural values in the society which has led to juvenile delinquencies and borrowed Western cultures.

“As women, the onus is on you to begin a campaign to rescue our youths and the girl child from the claws of westernisation and alien cultures and inculcate in them good moral principles and the true Nigerian Culture,” he added.

Runsewe who doubles as the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region urged the Women Society to make a bold statement and redouble their efforts in sensitising mothers to be mindful of the schools they enrol their children as a high percentage of immorality, rape cases and gender based crimes originate from the school environment.

He reiterated the urgent need for the new leadership to hit the ground running given the onerous task ahead of them and promised to keep his doors open for collaborations and necessary support to make the NCWS achieve its desired objective.

He announced that the NCAC and the NCWS will midwife a brand that will empower vulnerable women and build capacity among them.