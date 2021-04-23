NCAC, Korean embassy sign MoU on cultural exchange

The National Council for Arts and Culture and the Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Abuja have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further promote cultural diplomacy between the duo.

The Director-General, NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, stated recently in Abuja that the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of greater things to come between the People’s Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

Runsewe stated that the MoU will enable both, to among other things establish and encourage an enduring partnership relationship for the development of all facets of creative and cultural industries.

According to Runsewe, the MoU is desirous to continue the cooperation in the fields of culture and arts through cultural exchanges.

This partnership will also take care of modalities for cooperation between the Embassy of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture which will among other things facilitate the exchange of participation of artists and arts administrators in organising conferences, seminars and workshops in both countries.

Responding, the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Mr Lee Jin Su, who was excited about the bilateral bid, acknowledged the need for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, saying that the partnership bid was timely.

Mr Lee Jin Su added that with the cooperation of other members of the Korean Cultural Centre, he would do his best to sustain and improve the relationship between the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Korean embassy sign MoU Korean embassy sign MoU

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Korean embassy sign MoU Korean embassy sign MoU