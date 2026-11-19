The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intensified its engagement with Saudi Arabian aviation authorities and international airlines as part of efforts to strengthen regulatory coordination and operational preparedness for the transportation of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2027 Hajj and Umrah operations.

The engagement formed part of the authority’s participation in the Sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition, held at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from November 8 to 11.

The NCAA delegation was led by the Director of Aerodromes and Airspace Standards and Chairman of the Authority’s Hajj and Umrah Committee, Alhaji Ahmad Abba. Other members included the committee’s secretary, Mr Balarabe Al-Hassan, Deputy General Manager, DATR.

On the sidelines of the conference, the delegation held meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), Flynas and Flyadeal.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration and coordination ahead of the forthcoming Hajj air operations, particularly in relation to regulatory compliance, operational requirements and the smooth transportation of Nigerian pilgrims.

The delegation also engaged officials of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), who provided an overview of the six-point procedures governing the air transportation of Hajj pilgrims.

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The procedures underscored the importance of early coordination, adherence to approved regulatory requirements and effective operational planning by aviation authorities and participating airlines to ensure seamless Hajj air operations.

The NCAA’s participation in the conference reflects the commitment of its Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, to strengthening regulatory oversight and institutional collaboration with relevant Nigerian and Saudi Arabian stakeholders.

The initiative is also aimed at ensuring safe, efficient and orderly air transportation for Nigerian pilgrims undertaking the Hajj and Umrah exercises