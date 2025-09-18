NCAA launches campaign against violence on airline staff

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intensified efforts to curb rising incidents of verbal and physical assaults on airline workers, warning that such actions threaten safety and order in the aviation industry.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, who led a team of NCAA officers on a sensitisation campaign at airport terminals, said the initiative is aimed at educating passengers on the dangers of attacking ground staff or cabin crew.

Achimugu stressed that flight attendants and other frontline workers are not adversaries but critical partners in ensuring a safe and seamless travel experience.

“Cabin crew are not the enemy. They do not make the rules; their duty is to keep you safe and support your journey,” he said.

The campaign, which will be rolled out nationwide, highlights the need for mutual respect across the aviation ecosystem.

“Whether passenger, cabin crew, or ground staff, we are all partners, and we must not hurt one another,” Achimugu added.

By reinforcing cooperation and respect, the NCAA hopes to build a culture of civility that makes air travel not just safer, but more humane for everyone involved.