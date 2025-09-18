AVIATION

NCAA launches campaign against violence on airline staff

Gboyega Adeoye
Flight cancellations Air passengers volume drops

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intensified efforts to curb rising incidents of verbal and physical assaults on airline workers, warning that such actions threaten safety and order in the aviation industry.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, who led a team of NCAA officers on a sensitisation campaign at airport terminals, said the initiative is aimed at educating passengers on the dangers of attacking ground staff or cabin crew.

Achimugu stressed that flight attendants and other frontline workers are not adversaries but critical partners in ensuring a safe and seamless travel experience.

“Cabin crew are not the enemy. They do not make the rules; their duty is to keep you safe and support your journey,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu orders Fubara’s return, suspends emergency rule in Rivers

The campaign, which will be rolled out nationwide, highlights the need for mutual respect across the aviation ecosystem.

“Whether passenger, cabin crew, or ground staff, we are all partners, and we must not hurt one another,” Achimugu added.

By reinforcing cooperation and respect, the NCAA hopes to build a culture of civility that makes air travel not just safer, but more humane for everyone involved.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article on Brigade on universities Simon Ekpa’s conviction Abuja tragedy nationwide lockdown passengers’ luggage The Abuja-Kaduna train Osun Oba graduation parties federal hospitals CHAN Eagles AfroBasket triumph SSCE students Badeggi radio Hausa natives still on bandits Drug test for soldiers’ withdrawal Susan Njoki courier operators baby business Edo businessman murdered by employees Nigerian Tribune Editorial, Mobi Oparaku clergymen Nigerian environment reign of terrorists mother over land Governor Diri's proposal Abuja hotel extremist ideology Makinde on sports Ken Saro-Wiwa Governor Kihika criminal activities youths in drug abuse Cocoa House Cocoa House Nigeria’s borders Kano DPO arms suppliers to terrorists Okubajo’s allegations Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings The proposed decriminalisation of attempted suicide
Next Article Kwara health workers Kwara governorship in Kwara South wash stations intervention on security summer lesson meat handling Police refute relocation of bandits , Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 450 personnel, equipment in Kwarato Kwara community Kwara health workers refute claims of intimidation, poor sanitary practices

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×