NCAA intensifies effort to sustain passengers’ confidence in aviation sector

In a bid to sustain the confidence of passengers in the safety of the aviation sector in the country, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has trained professionals for enhanced, accurate and correct reportage of events within the industry.

Speaking after the training in Abuja, an aviation consultant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO); of Aviator Africa, Toni Ukachukwu, explained that “this training will help the media professionals with tools and actionable ways to do aviation reportage with consideration to safety and security of the aviation industry.

“Aviation is a very sensitive industry, and the media plays a crucial role in reportage. it is very essential that the media is trained to make sure that, in disseminating information to the general public, the information is correct and accurate.”

He said it is important to have a strong base where passengers can go to while seeking to verify information. “So that is what we have conveyed throughout this training.

“The aviation industry is a safety sector, any wrong report can cause a huge dent or damage, not only to the to to the sector, but also to the passengers.”

Ukachukwu explained further that, “for example, if you say that there was a scare or there was a crash, and if it was not so, still, your report will dampen people’s morale to trust the airspace in Nigeria.

“So churning out accurate information will not only foster confidence in air travellers in the sector, but will also protect the image of the aviation sector,” he stated.

Also speaking after the training, another consultant, Chioma Agape Ubibi, stated that “We understand the importance of professionals reporting things right because, as we have learned in the training, you are not just putting your report out there, you are educating the public, and you are also shaping perceptions.

“So we believe that as media professionals, we need to be informed, we need to be educated on how powerful we are, so trainings and workshops such as this empower professionals in putting out the right narrative to shape the aviation industry positively,” she stated.

On behalf of Nthe CAA, Mbamalu Uja noted that he training is to empower more media professionals to enable them to do their reports accurately.

She said professionals are supposed to verify information because publishing it avoids putting out narratives that may cause chaos or panic.

