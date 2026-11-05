NCAA fortifies aerodrome certification oversight, trains inspectors

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intensified efforts to strengthen aerodrome certification and safety oversight through a specialised ACI-ICAO training programme for its inspectors, aimed at sustaining Nigeria’s 95.16 percent Effective Implementation score in Aerodromes and Ground Aids (AGA) under the 2026 ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission.

The training will be conducted in three sets, with two batches in each set. The first set runs from November 2 to 6 the second and the third sets will commence from November 9 to 13 and November 16 to 20 respectively.

Delivering his remarks in Lagos, Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, represented by the Regional Manager, NCAA Lagos Office, Mrs Olubukola Teriba, described aerodrome certification as an important component of the state’s aviation safety oversight system, providing a structured process through which the authority validates aerodrome’s compliance with applicable safety requirements for its intended operations.

The course is aimed at consolidating the gains already achieved, strengthening the technical competence of the inspectors and promoting greater consistency in the application of certification and surveillance requirements.

While commending stakeholders for their collective efforts which have yielded significant results, he highlighted that five designated international aerodromes in Nigeria have achieved certification.

Furthermore, the 2026 ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) recorded a remarkable improvement in the Aerodromes and Grounds Aids (AGA) Effective Implementation score from roughly 57.6 percent to 95.16 percent, while Nigeria’s overall Effective Implementation improved from 70.23 percent to 91.30 per cent.

The DGCA disclosed that the authority, working closely with relevant stakeholders, intensified regulatory engagement, conducted technical inspections, prioritized safety deficiencies, strengthened corrective action planning and evidence management, among others.

He, therefore, called for continuous surveillance and competence to sustain the feat, and expressed NCAA’s firm commitment to developing and maintaining a competent, professional and effective inspectorate capable of discharging its statutory responsibilities and fulfilling Nigeria’s obligations under the international aviation safety framework.

The Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Alh. Ahmad Abba, represented by the General Manager, Aerodrome Standards (Ground Handling Oversight), Mr Chukwu Emmanuel, stated that the programme is a special, carefully-designed initiative that merges ACI and ICAO concepts, noting that sustaining the certification of the five aerodromes demands competence, knowledge and intentional commitment.

The programme, covering aerodrome certification standards, regulatory requirements, aerodrome manuals, Safety Management Systems, emergency planning, auditing techniques and certification procedures, including practical exercises and site visits, is organized by CRID led by its Regional Director for Africa, Mr Nicholas Aitalegbe, in collaboration with the ACI led by the Manager, Airport Solutions, Mr Martins Okeke.