NCAA driving health productivity for staff through sporting activities — Director

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the regulatory body of the aviation industry, is promoting a healthy and productive workforce by leveraging sporting activities.

Speaking in Abuja over the weekend, the NCAA Director of Corporate Services, Dr. (Mrs.) Rebecca Enyiuche Aghadinazu, said that the maiden edition of the DGCA Sports Week 2025 is the first of its kind in the NCAA’s 25-year history.

She explained that the event will feature over 300 athletes from regional offices in Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt, as well as the headquarters. Participants will compete in football, swimming, chess, table tennis, ayo, and other indoor games.

The event is scheduled to run from June 23 to 29, 2025, at the Nigerian Air Force Base Sports Complex, Airport Road. The opening ceremony will commence at 1 p.m.

Aghadinazu noted that the event, actively supported by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, is an initiative designed to promote unity, fitness, teamwork, resilience, and institutional pride across the Authority.

ALSO READ: Alleged dominance: ACPN replies NARD, calls for healthcare revamp, respect for professional autonomy

She further stated that the sports week will become an annual event due to the potential benefits of sports on staff morale and productivity.

“We need to be healthy to be productive. The event will enhance teamwork, bonding, relaxation, stress reduction, and overall happiness among staff. There are numerous benefits to sports because it embodies a blend of values. It also enhances discipline and fosters stronger interpersonal relationships,” she emphasized.

She added that engaging NCAA staff in sports activities will ultimately improve their health and boost productivity in the workplace.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Chairman of the NCAA Sports Club, Mr. Razak Sowunmi, said the Authority takes sporting activities very seriously as a way of promoting workers’ well-being.

“You must be on top of your health and mindset to regulate effectively,” he emphasized.

He assured that the sporting facilities are in excellent condition, with adequate security and the support of healthcare providers. “We have paramedics stationed and ready,” he said.

“The well-being of staff is key. In our 25 years of existence, this is the first time we are hosting a sports week,” he reiterated.

On his part, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, said that DGCA Capt. Chris Najomo, upon assuming office, promised to implement several reforms in the Authority and has proven himself to be a man of his word.

“One of the many pledges he made was to build a CAA where staff are fit, healthier, and more productive. He has fulfilled this promise in part by ensuring that CAA staff now enjoy better insurance packages. Healthy and productive regulatory staff lead to a better industry,” he noted.

He further indicated that the sports week is part of the DGCA’s commitment to the staff.

“Today, we are proudly presenting to the world the maiden edition of the DGCA Sports Week,” he said with excitement.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE