THE executive secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Mohammed Bugaje, has said that Mass Communication has been split into three categories, as a course of study.

According to him, mass communication is now split into Journalism and Media Studies, Strategic Communication and Media Studies and Film and Multimedia Production, adding that a student can specialise in one aspect.

He spoke during the closing of a five-day critique of the new curriculum of the courses by major stakeholders in Kaduna.

Bugaje, who was represented by his special assistant, Mallam Ibrahim Bashir Bello, said that the courses would be taught at the Higher Diploma Level in all the technical, vocational and colleges of education study centres across the country and urged the various institutions to sponsor lecturers to update their knowledge on the courses.

Meanwhile, the NUC had also announced the unbundling of Mass Communication in undergraduate programmes into seven separate courses: Journalism and Media Studies; Public Relations; Advertising; Broadcasting; Film and Multimedia studies; Information and media as Development Communication Studies.

A chief lecturer at the Mass Communication Department of Abdu Gusau Federal Polytechnic Zamfara State, Mallam Lawal Umar Maradun, commended the NBTE for the development, stating that it had brought some level of relief to the polytechnic lecturers who can now concentrate on particular area of specialisation.

The resource person, Mr Jide Johnson, explained that the new curriculum had been critiqued by respected professionals and would equip Nigerian journalists with contemporary journalism practices.