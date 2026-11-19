The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has inspected the Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery campuses in Kishi and Oyo as part of efforts to secure approval for the commencement of National Diploma (ND) programmes at the campuses.

The exercise, conducted over the weekend, was led by the Director of the NBTE New TVET Institutions Registration Department, Dr Fatimo Kabir Umar.

The delegation was received in Kishi and Oyo by the deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr Bayo Lawal, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, respectively, ahead of the assessment.

Speaking during the exercise, Umar expressed satisfaction with the operations of the institutions, explaining that the inspection was necessary to determine their readiness to commence the ND programmes.

She said the assessment focused on the availability and adequacy of human and material resources required to run the programmes effectively.

The deputy governor, Lawal, described the Kishi campus as one of his pet projects, which he had personally nurtured over the years, adding that he was passionate about its growth and development.

He appealed to the NBTE to grant the necessary approval for the commencement of ND programmes at the two campuses, noting that accreditation would strengthen nursing education and improve the training of healthcare professionals in the state.

Lawal reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the institutions and ensuring that they met all the requirements for accreditation.

Similarly, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, appreciated the NBTE delegation for visiting the ancient town and pledged his continued support for the development of the college.

He expressed his commitment to advancing the health sector in Oyo, assuring the delegation that the institution would receive the necessary support to achieve its objectives.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr Gbonjubola Owolabi, said the two campuses had put the necessary facilities and requirements in place to secure approval for the ND programmes.

She expressed confidence in their readiness, stating that adequate provisions had been made for the required human resources and learning materials to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Also present during the visits were the wife of the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Ajibola Lawal; the wife of the Alaafin, Ayaba Abiwunmi Owoade; and the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, among others.