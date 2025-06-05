NBTE boss frowns at persistent HND, BSc dichotomy

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, has said that the unresolved dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), qualifications in Nigeria is a clear manifestation of the nation’s underdevelopment.

He described as unwarranted the discriminatory practices against HND holders in public offices, saying this does not happen in developed societies, wondering why this could not be eliminated by government pronouncements on removal of the dichotomy.

Bugaje, who spoke on the issue in Abuja, lamented that in spite of various efforts aimed at removing the discriminatory practices against HND holders; progress had been slow and frustrating.

“A lot of efforts have been made to break and stop the dichotomy between HND and B.Sc. This in itself is a sign of underdevelopment.

“In developed countries, they don’t make this discrimination against HND. The holders of the degree should be allowed to reach the highest level,” he said.

According to Bugaje, one significant step taken by the NBTE, was the introduction of a policy that allows HND holders to be employed in polytechnics as Assistant Lecturers.

Historically, he said, such graduates were restricted to roles as technologists, while university graduates were employed as lecturers and rose through the ranks of chief lecturers and rectors’ positions, which should have been available to qualified polytechnic graduates.

“In the past, products of the polytechnics were rejected as assistant lecturers. They would only come in as technologists.

“Graduates of universities were coming to the polytechnics as assistant lecturers to rise, to become chiefs, and to become rectors in a system that is not theirs.

“This is very unfortunate and very unjustified. We have, however, been able to break the barrier and correct the anomaly. HND holders, according to the new scheme of service, can come into polytechnics as assistant lecturers,” he said.

Bugaje also recounted the near success of the anti-dichotomy bill, which had reached the presidency before the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration but was not signed into law.

Given repeated failures to resolve the issue, Bugaje revealed that stakeholders have now proposed the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology, Honours (B.Tech Hons) Degree in polytechnics.

“If the dichotomy will not end, let us also award technology degrees in the polytechnics. We will continue with our National Diploma, ND, which will serve as the terminal qualification for technicians.

“Those who want to go beyond can enroll in the Bachelor of Technology Honours programme,” he said.

Bugaje emphasised that the B.Tech Honours would differ fundamentally from the university-awarded B.Sc, as it would be based on “character, learning, and skills,” compared to the universities’ focus on character and learning alone.

To support this transition, he said a bill seeking to amend the Polytechnic Act had already passed its first reading in the National Assembly, with a public hearing expected soon.

Bugaje expressed optimism that the bill would be signed into law by the President before the end of the year. He drew comparisons with South Africa, where polytechnics offer multiple academic pathways, including ND, HND, B.Tech, and even doctoral degrees, a model he believes Nigeria should emulate.

“Some of our polytechnics already have more doctorate holders than some universities. So why should we refuse them that opportunity?” he queried.

He noted that Colleges of Education in Nigeria had already been granted a dual mandate to award Bachelor of Education degrees after the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and called for a similar model to be adopted in the polytechnic system.

Bugaje called for public support for the proposed reforms to come to fruition.

READ ALSO: Reps pass bill seeking to abolish HND/BSc dichotomy through second reading