NBTE approves 5 new courses for Ogun Institute of Technology

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved five new programmes for the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the Rector of the institution, Engr. (Dr. ) Olufunke Akinkurolere, in a chat with newsmen in Igbesa, Ogun State.

Akinkurolere said the new programmes are National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, Marketing, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying and Building Technology.

She said that the five new programmes bring the total number of programmes to thirty-five despite running eighteen programmes before her resumption as the rector of the institution.

She added that the feat was achieved following the resource inspection visit carried out by the National Board of Technical Education to the institution in December 2021 stating that the new programmes would begin in the 2021/2022 academic session.

On the new programmes, the Rector said it ” will expose the students to new frontiers of knowledge as the school will continue on its mission to deliver world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities”.

The Rector commended the State Governor and Visitor of the institution, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR for providing the much-needed leadership for the institution’s continuous growth.

She also expressed thanks to the Ogun State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, for being a round peg in a round hole since his assumption.

She also commended the NBTE for granting the approval to the institution and for ensuring commitment towards quality assurance and staff development of the institution.

She said only applicants with the prerequisite academic qualifications will be admitted to pursue the course.

”The institute will not compromise its standards. Applicants must have five O level credits and pass in English language and Mathematics,” she added.

