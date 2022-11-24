NBS report tells story of FG’s failed investment in Nigerians ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said the revelation of multidimensional poverty recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has clearly explained the failed investment in the Nigerian population by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

Obi said the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, showed “how badly Nigeria is doing in terms of investing in the wellbeing of the people”.

In a series of tweets, Obi noted that roughly 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, representing about 63% of Nigerians.

According to the LP presidential flag-bearer, although most of those affected are in the North, multidimensional poverty is widespread across the country, noting that the report provides some sobering facts.

“First, the rural part of Nigeria is trapped in abject poverty; second, we are leaving our children, miserable and uneducated. 27 per cent of school-age children are out of school and poor, 29 per cent of all school-aged children are not attending school, and 94 per cent of out-of-school children are very poor.”

“This is a clear indictment of the APC government and its elitist policy administration. It shows a failure to appreciate the need to refocus on social and economic policies that improve the access of the poor to basic services. It is the result of the old idea of development as contract and procurement of poorly managed big projects that feed into the bureaucracy of corruption.

“If China lifted 750 million from poverty in about 20 years and if India reduced poverty from 50 per cent to 20 per cent in about 15 years, we could do even better. We can wipe off multidimensional poverty in less than a decade. Let us do it together, let us end the corruption and incompetence with our votes.”

Obi in the tweet also queried, “What future does Nigeria have without educated and happy children? What violent, nasty, and poor future are we building with such a terrible lack of investment in our children?”

He noted that the “Multidimensional Poverty Index is the best mirror of failure of governance in the country” noting that “In spite of earning trillions in oil revenue, in spite of borrowing trillion naira for infrastructure development, almost half of Nigerians is poor and close to two-third of Nigerians do not have access to basic sanitation, access to basic education, lack basic nutrition and do not visit hospitals.”

Obi described the situation as a “terrible disgrace and disservice to a country with our tremendous natural and human resources”.

He said that the political economy of this report should be made clear to every Nigerian voter because what it simply means is that the government is not working.

“It means that the state is working for the few, and not for all the citizens of the country. It means that the future is terrible for every Nigerian- young or old, rich or poor.

The trending of multidimensional poverty if not arrested immediately will damage state capacity and effectiveness and therefore disarray economic and social policies that will reverse the trend in the future.”

He said that Labor Party offers a different approach to development that emphasizes the well-being of the people and ensures that policies and resources are targeted at materially improving the well-being of everyone, not just political leaders and their cronies.





Obi said that “It is now time to end politics as usual, time to disband the army of greedy and self-serving politicians in Abuja and elect those who are connected to the people and those who share the pains and deprivations of the working and unemployed youths, abandoned women and deprived children across Nigeria.”

He promised to disrupt this trajectory of failure and wickedness in high places across Nigeria and give Nigerians back their country so that every child will have access to a good school, good drinking water, good sanitation, good healthcare, and their parents’ good jobs and joy of being a citizen of a country that is lifting millions from poverty into shared prosperity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE