NBS report shows APC govt lying about employment, job creation ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has observed that the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on escalated 33.3 percent unemployment rate in the country is a direct confirmation that the much-orchestrated claims of massive job creation by the APC-led administration are mere statistic hoax being used to deceive Nigerians.

In a statement issued Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday, the main opposition party asserted that the report by the NBS affirming no fewer than 21.7 million able-bodied Nigerians have lost their jobs and means of livelihood while many more have become underemployed under the APC misrule further shows the despairing and despondent situation that APC and its administration has brought our nation.

It said the rise in unemployment from the alarming 27.1 percent in Q2, 2020 to 33.3 percent in Q4 2020, despite the bogus claims of the APC administration, confirms that indeed, there is no hope in sight under the Buhari Presidency and the APC.

The PDP added: “It is clear that the direct cause of the escalating unemployment is the incompetence as well as the widespread corruption and treasury looting in the Buhari administration, where APC leaders are reported to have looted over N15 trillion, which should have been used to create wealth, develop our country and provide jobs for our citizens

“It is rather distressing that as shown in the NBS report, that unemployment rate among young and very enterprising Nigerians, within the age of 15 to 34 years, had risen to 42.5 percent; a revelation that put a lie to claims by the Buhari administration, of mass employment, job opportunities and economic empowerment of our youths.

“It is now obvious that under President Buhari and the APC, the Federal Government created jobs only in their fake statistics while in reality, they are taking no concrete steps to empower our hard-working citizens.

“More frustrating is that the APC and its administration have promoted a huge racket where Nigerians are deceived to pay for non-existent jobs in ministries, department and agencies at alarming costs, ranging between N2 million to 6 million, depending on the agency.

“The APC administration, in its corruption, is allowing such evil enterprise, while millions of Nigerians are weeping on the streets after being defrauded of their hard-earned money, life-saving and pensions of aged parents by job fraudsters in official circles.

“The only achievement by the APC administration is the impoverishing of Nigerians and turning of our dear nation of hitherto very happy and prosperous people, into the world’s poverty capital.”

The PDP charged President Muhammadu Buhari to “accept his incompetence, take urgent steps to recover the over N15 trillion allegedly stolen by his party leaders and allow more competent hands to revamp our economy before it is too late.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | APC lying about employment | APC lying about employment| APC lying about employment | APC lying about employment