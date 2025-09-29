NBRDA to Nigerians: GMOs safe, strictly regulated in Nigeria

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has reaffirmed the safety and necessity of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in addressing Nigeria’s food security and development challenges.

Speaking against the backdrop of ongoing debates, Prof. Mustapha noted that conversations around GMOs are often shaped by concerns, misinformation, disinformation, and fear of the unknown.

He emphasised that NBRDA remains committed to bridging this gap through evidence-based engagement, sensitisation, and research-driven advocacy.

Mustapha explained that the agency’s core mandate is to promote and conduct innovative research in agriculture, health, industry, the environment, and other strategic sectors, guided by ethics, moral probity, and a deep commitment to humanity.

“Our top priority is the well-being of Nigerians. We will never compromise public health or safety in the pursuit of innovation,” he assured.

Over the years, NBRDA has intensified efforts to sensitise and engage farmers, policymakers, scientists, youth, civil society, and the media, ensuring no stakeholder is left behind in understanding the role of biotechnology in national progress.

From training programmes, community outreach, open forums, and field demonstrations, the agency has consistently worked to build public confidence and counter misinformation with facts.

The Director General reiterated that GMOs are globally recognised as safe for human health and the environment. In Nigeria, their approval is subject to strict biosafety regulation by the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA).

“It is important for Nigerians to know that GMOs are safe. Around the world, they have been researched for decades, regulated by rigorous international standards, and tested extensively. Here in Nigeria, no GMO product enters circulation without the full approval of the NBMA, which subjects every product to thorough risk assessments,” he said.

Prof. Mustapha highlighted the benefits of GMOs, including higher crop yields, resistance to pests and diseases, reduced reliance on harmful chemicals, and resilience against climate change, all of which directly empower farmers and strengthen food security.

“These benefits are already being experienced by Nigerian farmers. Testimonials from across the country reflect growing confidence in GMOs as a transformative tool for agricultural productivity.”

“Biotechnology, including GMOs, is not here to replace traditional agriculture. It is here to strengthen Nigerian farmers and communities with tools that make them more productive, competitive, and sustainable in the modern world,” he stressed.

He pledged that NBRDA will uphold integrity, transparency, and bioethics in every aspect of its work, assuring Nigerians that biotechnology will continue to be pursued responsibly and with commitment to public safety and well-being.

