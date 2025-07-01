NBRDA signs agreement with firm to Establish meat hub in Nigeria

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Dar Al-Halal Farm to establish a meat hub aimed at enhancing meat production in Nigeria.

This initiative is designed to meet both domestic consumption needs and the export of high-quality meat products.

The MoA was signed by NBRDA’s Director General, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and the Chief Executive Officer of Dar Al-Halal Farm, Alhaji Muhammadu Dikko Ladan.

The agreement underscores a mutual commitment to enhancing food security using innovation and advancing the agricultural biotechnology sector in the country.

Under this partnership, NBRDA will provide technical services in various areas, including conducting research on microbial interactions, Animal Breeding using modern Biotechnology, meat quality and safety, Foodborne Pathogen Detection and Control using molecular techniques, Quality Control Assurance, facilitation of regulatory compliance and certification, animal health and disease prevention, foodborne pathogen detection, among other areas.

Dar Al-Halal Farm will take the lead in developing the Halal Meat Hub project in Nigeria, ensuring regulatory compliance. In addition, they will support the renovation and equipping of laboratories at NBRDA where needed.

During the signing ceremony, Prof. Mustapha emphasised that this collaboration marks the beginning of a focused effort to improve livestock production and enhance food security.

“Through this partnership with Dar Al-Halal Farm, we can harness modern biotechnology techniques to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods,” he stated.

He also commended Dar Al-Halal Farm’s commitment to sustainable practices and acknowledged the significant economic benefits this collaboration could yield.

In response, Alhaji Ladan expressed gratitude to NBRDA for its willingness to partner, with Dar Al-Halal stating. “This collaboration will ensure that we meet domestic consumption needs and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the meat export market.”

By combining their expertise, NBRDA and Dar Al-Halal Farm would advance biotechnology, provide jobs for the teeming youth and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.