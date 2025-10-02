HealthLatest News

NBRDA moves to begin local production of HIV drugs in Nigeria

Collins Nnabuife
National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) and La Shipson Pharmaceuticals Ltd have stepped up plans to commence the local production of HIV drugs in Nigeria.

The move follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to produce life-saving medicines locally.

During the week, a delegation from La Shipson, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Godiya Shipi, visited NBRDA for further engagements on the project.

The delegation included the company’s Board Chairman, Dr. Handsome Momoh, as well as partners and investors, all of whom expressed strong commitment to supporting the initiative.

According to NBRDA, the project will be domiciled within its facilities and is designed to address the healthcare gap created by the withdrawal of international aid for HIV treatment.

Beyond improving access to affordable drugs, the collaboration is also expected to create jobs, drive technology transfer, upgrade NBRDA’s laboratories, and enhance staff research and analytical capacity.

Implementation steps are already underway, with both organisations working towards introducing the first batch of the locally produced HIV drugs into the Nigerian market by the first quarter of 2026.

