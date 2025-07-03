NBRDA, KIRCT partner to drive biotechnology innovation for national development

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has expressed the agency’s willingness to collaborate with the Kano Independent Research Centre Trust (KIRCT) to foster technological advancements, drive innovation, and strengthen research initiatives in Nigeria.

He disclosed this recently during a meeting with the Director General of KIRCT, Prof. Hamisu Salihu, at the NBRDA Headquarters in Abuja.

“We believe that innovation thrives when nurtured by collaboration. By joining forces with KIRCT, we can leverage our combined strengths to advance biotechnology research and development in Nigeria, leading to groundbreaking products that will enrich our communities and boost the economy,” said Prof. Mustapha.

Prof. Salihu thanked the Director General for his commitment to advancing biotechnology in Nigeria and expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising the importance of innovation driven by collective efforts.

It is anticipated that the partnership will drive innovation and create a viable platform for both organisations to harness their different capacities and capabilities in the area of research and provide solutions to address various health challenges in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Medical Biotechnology Department, Dr Barth Ibie; the Director of the Agricultural Biotechnology Department, Dr Rose Gidado; and the Director of Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics, Dr Shakirat Ajenifujah-Solebo.

