NBM congratulates Oba of Benin on return of artefacts from Netherlands

The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has congratulated the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, and the entire Benin Kingdom on the return of some stolen Benin artefacts by the Government of the Netherlands.

The artworks were among the artefacts looted by the British during the punitive expedition to Benin in 1897, otherwise known in historical parlance as the Benin Massacre of 1897.

In a press statement endorsed by Olorogun Ese Kakor, National President of the NBM of Africa, and made available to newsmen, the group expressed joy that the stolen artefacts from the kingdom had finally been returned to their original owner—the ancient Benin Kingdom.

According to the statement, there is no gainsaying that the artefacts are of great importance to the kingdom, and their return signifies more good things to come.

Part of the statement reads: “We, the Neo Black Movement of Africa, hereby congratulate the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and the entire Benin Kingdom on the return of artefacts which were forcefully taken from the kingdom and its people years ago.”

“This is a sign of more good things to come, and it is hoped that more artefacts in other countries will be returned in due course.”

The organization also expressed gratitude to the Government of the Netherlands for deeming it necessary and courageous to return the artefacts, noting that the gesture has made the Oba of Benin and his people proud.

“We thank especially the Government of the Netherlands for this gesture. It shows their respect and love for the Oba of Benin and the entire kingdom.”

The NBM prayed for continued synergy, unity, and cooperation between the Government of the Netherlands and the Benin Kingdom, even as it prayed to God for the long reign of the revered monarch.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE