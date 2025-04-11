NBC’s ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s song sparks outrage

Nigerian veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has expressed his outrage over the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) ban on his song titled ‘Tell Your papa’.

According to reports, NBC banned the song due to its alleged explicit content and failure to adhere to the commission’s broadcasting code. The commission claimed that the song’s lyrics were indecent and did not meet the standards set by NBC.

Abdulkareem has taken to social media to express his disappointment and frustration over the ban. He believes that NBC’s decision is unfair and that his song does not contain any explicit content. The veteran singer has also questioned NBC’s criteria for determining what constitutes explicit content.

Sharing the NBC memo regarding his song, he wrote: “It is obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime by the government.

“President Bola Tinubu-led government is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration that has ever presided over the affairs of Nigeria.

“They are instructing broadcast houses to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table. Anyone wonder why Nigeria has not made impactful strides all these years? The conscience is an open wound, only the truth can heal it.”

The ban on Abdulkareem’s song has sparked a heated debate in the Nigerian music industry, with many artists and industry stakeholders weighing in on the issue. Some have expressed support for NBC’s decision, while others have criticized the commission for censorship.

The controversy surrounding the ban on Abdulkareem’s song highlights the ongoing debate over censorship and artistic freedom in Nigeria. As the situation continues to unfold, fans and industry stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the matter is resolved.

