NBCC calls on Finance Ministry to review fiscal policy measures

By Wale Olapade
NBCC calls on Finance Ministry to review fiscal policy measures, Review our education curriculum now to meet 21st Century demands, FG told at Edutech Conference Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos The Federal and various state governments have been urged, to without delay, review the current education curriculum to meet the demands of 21st Century and peoples’ needs. The stakeholders in the education sector, especially from the private sector, made the call at this year’s edition of African Edutech Conference organised by the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in conjunction with the Education First Nigeria Limited(Edufirst. ng) and held virtually, recently. According to them in a statement made available by the Head of Corporate Communications, Skool Media Limited, Mr. Sola Oluwadare, governments at all levels must have to wake up to work out digitalized learning environment and ensure that schools scale up blended classrooms for better learning outcome. The stakeholders who included the President of NBCC, Mrs Adebisi Adeyemi; CEO of Edufirst.ng, Mr. Moses Imayi; Programme Director, Digital Schoolhouse, Shahneila Saeed; Co-Founder, Digital Encode Limited, Dr Adewale Obadare; Director of Education, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs Amelia Dafeta; and the Principal of Greensprings School Lekki, Mrs Feyisara Ojugo, among others said in a separate remarks, that schools particularly those owned by government from primary to tertiary levels would need to be digitalized. They added that their classrooms ought to be equipped with digital facilities and ensure their teachers are able to teach through projectors and not just mere e-learning. They said in addition to that, government must also find a way to make e-learning effective in the country by finding workable solution to myriad of challenges ranging from no or poor internet network, high cost of data and devices to poor supporting infrastructure like electricity, among others that are confronting the system. They also decried the manner by which primary school students in public schools are not being exposed to quantitative reasoning as a separate subject like their private school counterparts and wondered how they would be able to compete effectively in the developed climes where digital education is now on the front burner. President of NBCC, Mrs Bisi Adeyemi in her remarks, for example, harped on the role of technology in the education sector, maintaining that it is important that Nigeria and indeed Africa should have a rethink of its vision for the future of education and take a bold and practical step towards repositioning the sector to make African students more competitive in this age of globalisation. According to her, with more than 70% of African population are under the age of 30, it means the region has one of the youngest populations globally but infrastructure deficit especially in technology sector has continued to slow down the requisite skills to grow the economy substantially. She said whereas a key factor that is shaping the future of education in Africa is technology and with mobile penetration now stands at over 50%, adoption of technology in Africa should be encouraged and promoted the more. Mrs Adeyemi explained that like in many other parts of the world, children in Africa are becoming digitally literate at a very early age and this development would further underline the massive opportunity technology represents for education.

The Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has expressed concern over reported plans by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Financial Planning to effect a hike in the specific excise component of some products.

The products include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco: a significant digression from its recently adopted 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariffs Amendments (FPM 2022) roadmap, which covers the excise expansion from 2022-2024 as approved by the president in March 2022.

In a press release issued by the President and Chairman of the Council of NBCC, Mrs Bisi Adeyemi, the NBCC called for a thorough review of the policy considering its impact on the Nigerian business environment.

“While we understand and appreciate the need to improve Federal Government income, a holistic review of the peculiarities of Nigeria’s current micro and macroeconomic realities as well as the impact of these on businesses and Nigerians specifically, should be undertaken.

“This is to ensure sustainability and minimise the negative impact on the affected sectors including the value chain which will be the hardest hit. Long and medium-term plans and policies that will allow for the engagement and input of all stakeholders usually yield optimal outcomes,” she said.

“The manufacturing sector is currently contending with sundry issues, which include skyrocketing energy costs, rising inflation, foreign exchange scarcity, poor and inadequate infrastructure, increasing difficulties associated with ease of doing business, and other headwinds that increasingly challenge competitiveness in the global market.

“A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the value of manufactured goods traded for the second quarter of 2022 fell by 36 per cent compared to the same period in 2021! Even as manufacturers adjust to the approved excise increase in the FPM 2022, the aforementioned conditions are being exacerbated by the fragile state of the country’s economy.

Speaking further, Adeyemi implored the Federal Government to retain the approved excise regime, as contained in the approved FPM 2022, covering the period from 2022 to 2024, and to urgently engage with the affected sectors, chambers of commerce, the organised private sector and other stakeholders, noting that any sudden hike in excise would be counterproductive.

“The benefits of the retention cannot be overemphasised, some of which include a steadily increasing tax contribution from the affected sectors which will be delivered by the 2022 FPM; these sectors are able to support the government’s objective of reducing the high rate of unemployment reported to be at about 33.3 per cent.

“It also improves the inflow of foreign direct investment as investors’ confidence is strengthened by the Government’s continuous demonstration of its willingness to create an enabling environment through stable and consistent policies.”

“Insights from these discussions with the affected sectors, chambers of commerce, the organised private sector and other stakeholders should form the basis of well-rounded policies.

“We also implore the government to institute measures to plug current sources of revenue loss such as oil theft as this will reduce the over-reliance on taxes from a struggling manufacturing sector in the short term,” she added.

