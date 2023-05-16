In recognition of its outstanding contributions to professionalism, excellence and nation-building, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd has been awarded at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards.

The 2023 ICAN Merit Award was conferred to the company in the Corporate Body Category, highlighting its exemplary corporate governance practices, commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as efforts to drive sustainable development in Nigeria.

Commenting on the award, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., Oluwasoromidayo George, expressed her gratitude to ICAN for the recognition and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. She stated:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the ICAN Merit Award in the Corporate Body Category. This is a testament to our talented team’s relentless efforts and steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism. As a business, we are committed to promoting development and growth in Nigeria, and this recognition encourages us, even more, to continue on the path to making significant contributions to society.”

The ICAN Dinner & Awards is an annual event hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to recognize members, non-members, and corporate organisations who have distinguished themselves in their careers and contributed to the accounting profession and the development of the Nigerian economy.

Over the years, the Nigerian Bottling Company has made significant contributions to nation-building through various corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company has consistently supported the development of host communities, particularly in the areas of education, women and youth empowerment, water stewardship, environmental sustainability and waste management. Last year, the organization, through its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company donated one million euros to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria..

