NBC president condemns video calling for attacks on Christians, urges FG to intervene

THE President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Reverend (Dr) David Idowu, has condemned a viral video showing some young people calling on the government to provide them with ammunition to kill individuals they describe as infidels, particularly Christians worshipping in churches.

Idowu described the development as disturbing and expressed support for the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in condemning the video.

He called on the Federal Government to urgently investigate the development and take necessary steps to address the situation, stressing that Nigeria is a secular state where citizens are constitutionally entitled to practise the religion of their choice without fear, intimidation or persecution.

Speaking during an interaction with newsmen, the Baptist leader expressed concern over the implications of such threats for religious freedom, national security and peaceful coexistence.

He also urged Christian organisations, church leaders and members of the Christian community not to be intimidated by threats but to remain steadfast in their faith while strengthening security measures within their churches and communities.

Idowu further encouraged Christians to intensify prayers and fasting, seeking divine intervention in the nation’s security challenges.

He expressed confidence in God’s continued protection over the Church, declaring that the gates of hell would never prevail against it.