NBC grants short-term restrictive broadcast permit to Bauchi poly

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted approval for a Short-Term Restrictive Broadcast Permit and Frequency Assignment to the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi (FPTB) FM Radio Station.

This was contained in a letter dated November 12, 2026, sent to the Rector of the Polytechnic by the Commission, following the fulfilment of all requirements for approval to commence operations.

The NBC has now approved 98.1 FM as the frequency for the FPTB FM Radio Station.

Reacting to the development, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Alh. Sani Usman, expressed appreciation to the NBC for the approval, adding that the radio station would further enhance teaching, learning and research.

He said the station would also serve as an avenue to create awareness and deliver educational and motivational programmes tailored towards the development of the Polytechnic, Bauchi State and the nation at large.