Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Continental Broadcasting Services Limited owner of Television Continental (TVC) and Arise Global Media Limited owner of Arise Television N2 million each for breaching broadcasting codes.

This is contained in separate letters written to the two companies by the Director General of the NBC Balarabe Shehu llelah which was obtained by Nigerian Tribune.

In a letter to Continental Broadcasting Services Limited Ilelah said NBC monitored the consistent breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code over a period of time dining the countdown to 2023 General Elections.

He said the worrisome trend has become a house style on your channel that enjoys national coverage.

He said “on 06/01/23 at 12:29PM, the Joint Media Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council made the following comments while briefing the media.

“FESTUS KEYAMO: “…Obasanjo and Atiku run a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja. At the same time that Ahmed Bola Asiwaju was toiling hard, beautifully and meticulously to rebuild Lagos, 2 criminals were stealing money in Abuja at the time…they both stole from the SPV account at that time.”

“Speaking about the whistle blower, Micheal Achimugu, he said, “We suspect that some goons of Atiku Abubakar are planning to eliminate him and members of his family. In fact, my big brother FFK actually hinted me about something like that yesterday…”

“On 24/01/23 at 03:39PM, during the APC Presidential Rally in Abia State.

“The APC Presidential Candidate BOLA AHMED TINUBU after telling the public to vote APC under the symbol of broom, he went on to make the following comment “…You know what you do with the rest of them? They are like lizards, cockroaches and mosquitoes. Just take the broom, wipe them off”

“On 31/01/23 at 02:37pm, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally which held in Anambra State. The Party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also made the following remarks; “… When you hear Atiku used the word Muslim and say ‘Wallahi Talahi, you know what is in his heart? “na lie I lie”. Anytime you hear Atiku say Wallahi Talahi, just reply him say, na lie you lie.”





“… The man who left here, he calls himself Peter Obi. We read in the Bible, that before cock crows 3 times, he will deny Jesus Christ. He denied, so how can he keep a promise to you if he cannot keep a promise to God”

“On 30/01/23 at 03:50PM during the APC Presidential Rally in Akwa Ibom State, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the following unfair comment against the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Thus: “…Who rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like Goat Meat?”

“Speaking against Emmanuel Udom, “he said “…That boy wey bring

“Atiku here, Wey dey call himself Governor tell him Enough is Enough, He live in my backyard in Lagos if no be because we be one, I’ll drive him home…the biggest palace that he build I’ll just put lizard and pigeon and scorpion there if not because you begged me”.

NBC said monitoring also indicates that TVC News does not give equal news coverage to other political parties in all their news.

“On 10th October, 2022, your station started its news with 17 minutes of APC news and 1 minutes of PDP story with a video clip that did not play.

The NBC DG therefore, said “consequently, pursuant to the aforementioned Sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, TVC News is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only).

“Note that the penalty shall be paid within 2 weeks of the receipt of this Letter or sanction shall be graduated”.

In a letter to Arise Global Media Limited NBC said “for avoidance of doubt, some of such unprofessional broadcasts are listed below for your perusal.

“On the 24th of January, 2023, between 1.00pm – 2.27pm, Arise TV aired Presidential campaign Rally of PDP which held in Delta State, replete with unfair remarks and mockery of the APC presidential Candidate by DINO Melaye. Mr. Melaye sang a song “…hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, e dey shout emilokan” he further went on to fall down demonstrating the frailty of the APC presidential Candidate.

“Arise TV did not only air the programme but repeated the distasteful clip of Dino Melaye in a mockery of the APC Presidential candidate in another programme anchored by Ojy Okpe What’s Trending. The Presenter and her Colleagues had a good laugh over such unfair treatment of another.

“On the 26th January 2023, at 9.40am, during the programme Morning Show, a guest, Na’jaatu Muhammed described the Presidential Candidate of APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as mentally deranged without caution from the anchor. The Guest had a field day with vituperations against the Presidential Candidate of the APC. She referred to him as Senile.

“On 31-01-2023 at 3:30pm, during the broadcast of the PDP Presidential Rally in Sokoto State, Dino melaye referred to the Vice Presidential Candidate of APC, Kashim Shettima as GCOB, meaning Grand Commander of Bandits.

“During the same Campaign, PDP Presidential chieftain, Dino Malaye said, “we should be happy that our candidate’s hands don’t shake, his legs don’t shake and he doesn’t have a bell that rings in his head” he further said, “if APC come for campaign, sing a song after them saying, APC are bed-wetters…” then he said again, “…his name is not Bola, his name is bola” (the difference is in pronunciation, later meaning dustbin).

“Hajiya Naja’atu in the same broadcast said, “We are not going to vote for hypocrites, the one that lied that he is a muslim, but he doesn’t know how to recite the suratul fatiha. We are not going to vote for an illiterate that doesn’t know anything, if people insist on voting him then they should also get ready to allow him lead them in prayers…”

He therefore said “consequently, pursuant to the aforementioned Sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Arise TV is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only).

“Note that the penalty shall be paid within 2 weeks of the receipt of this Letter or sanction shall be graduated.