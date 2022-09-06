NBC bags three awards at 2022 ECOWAS Manufacturing Excellence Awards

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, has been recognised for its innovation and operational excellence at this year’s edition of the ECOWAS Manufacturing Excellence Awards (EMEA) organised by Independent Newspapers, BusinessDay- Ghana and African Consolidated Analytical Limited.

The awards ceremony, which held on Friday at the Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel in Lagos, saw NBC clinch awards across three key categories that reflects its solid credentials as a champion of sustainable manufacturing in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the annual award is aimed at celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the manufacturing industry that have demonstrated innovation excellence across their operations and have made remarkable contributions to the growth of the local economy.

NBC emerged winner across three key categories, including ECOWAS Energy Drinks Manufacturing Company of the Year; Juice/Beverage Drinks Manufacturing Company of the Year, and ECOWAS Soft Drinks Manufacturing Company of The Year.

Commenting on the feat, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at NBC, Ekuma Eze, expressed his delight at the recognition, reiterating the Company’s commitment to championing innovative and sustainable practices in the sector.

“As a prominent player in the manufacturing sector, the awards are a testament to our revolutionary work and our leadership, particularly in the areas of product innovation, and investment in the development of infrastructure to create shared value for our stakeholders and communities. Despite the challenges posed by the current business climate, it remains our goal to continue to contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy and uplift the livelihood of its people, thus we are grateful to the conveners for this recognition,” Ekuma added.

Since inception, the EMEA has selected nominees through a mix of qualitative and quantitative parameters and has grown to become one of the most coveted recognitions in the manufacturing space across the West-African region attracting reputable organisations.

