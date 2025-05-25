Crime & Court

NBA to monitor trial of alleged Kano drug kingpin

Kola Oyelere
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano Branch, has emphasised its readiness to closely monitor the legal proceedings of Sulaiman Aminu, a suspected notorious drug dealer in the state, to ensure due process is followed.

Usman Umar Fari, Chairman of the NBA Kano Branch, made this known in a statement, assuring that the body acknowledged his arrest.

According to the NBA, “Given the serious concerns about drug abuse in Kano and its environs, the NBA Kano Branch will closely monitor the trial and analyse its outcome to ensure justice is served and the legal process is followed,” he said.

He emphasised that the outcome of this case could significantly influence efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in Kano.

The NBA Kano Branch then “called on the relevant authorities to address the matter with the utmost seriousness.”

