NBA to Akpabio: Pendency of suit can’t stop Natasha’s Senate return

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has again been reminded by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that it is illegal for him to use his office to prevent Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) from returning to the Senate after the expiration of her six-month suspension.

The NBA President, Afam Osigwe SAN, who said this, argued that, notwithstanding the fact that the matter is before the courts, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan should be allowed to return to the Senate since her suspension period has ended.

“If the suspension has ended, she can return, regardless of whether the Senate was right or wrong in suspending her. The Senate cannot use the pending appeal to deprive her of her seat once the actual suspension has ended.

“That is not a good position for the Senate to adopt. The Senate should act honourably and allow her to resume, so that her constituents are not left unrepresented. While the court determines whether the Senate was justified in suspending her, the lapse of six months should allow her to return,” the NBA President stated.

Natasha was suspended on 6 March after Senate plenary presided over by Akpabio adopted the report of its Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee which accused her of violating Senate rules by refusing to vacate her assigned seat.

The suspension, which came after she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, stripped her of her security, salary, aides, and other official privileges – including barring her from coming near the National Assembly (NASS) Chamber.

Natasha challenged the suspension at the Abuja Federal High Court where Judge Binta Nyako ruled that it was excessive and unconstitutional, and that she should be recalled to her seat.

The Senate failed to obey the ruling, and after Natasha completed the suspension period, she informed the Senate in writing of her plan to resume her duties.

However, the Acting Clerk to the NASS, Yahaya Danzaria, wrote back and told her that the suspension remains until the Court of Appeal delivers judgment on her suit.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption. You will be duly notified of the Senate’s decision on the matter as soon as it is resolved,” Danzaria stated in the letter.

