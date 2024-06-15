The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section of Legal Practice (SLP) has called for stricter enforcement of ethical codes of conduct and disciplinary measures for lawyers who engage in frivolous litigation, delay tactics, and other unethical practices that undermine the integrity of the legal system.

Making this known in a communique signed by the chairman NBA- SLP Boma Alabi SAN after a four day NBA- SLP annual conference 2024 theme ‘Administration of Justice in Nigeria: Challenges & Reform’ at AMMANI event centre, Kano, Nigeria

The communique also called for the establishment of a Judicial Public Complaints Committee to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct and promote accountability within the judiciary

She added that the conference emphasized the need for adequate funding and resources for the judiciary to address the root causes of delay.

Alabi however disclosed that the conference acknowledged the tension between the need for legal certainty and the imperative to adapt to evolving societal values and legal challenges.

According to her, there was a consensus on the importance of striking a balance between upholding established legal principles and allowing for flexibility in the interpretation and application of the law

Under the theme “Administration of in Nigeria: Challenges & Reform,” the conference aimed to critically assess the current state of the justice system, identify its most pressing challenges, and propose innovative solutions to foster a more efficient, equitable, and accessible legal framework for all Nigerians

Alabi then said that the participants explored the vast potential of technology to streamline court processes and enhance efficiency.

This includes the adoption of electronic filing systems, online case management platforms, virtual hearings, and other innovative tools.

According to her,” By embracing digital solutions, the judiciary can reduce costs, improve case management, and make justice more accessible to citizens, particularly those in remote areas. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

“The conference recognized the increasing importance of ADR mechanisms, such as arbitration and mediation, as viable alternatives to traditional litigation.

“ADR can offer faster, more cost-effective, and less adversarial solutions to disputes, thus alleviating the burden on the courts and promoting amicable resolutions.”

Encourage the use of ADR in appropriate cases to reduce the burden on the courts and promote amicable dispute resolution. Strengthen ethical standards in the legal profession: Implement stricter disciplinary measures for unethical conduct by lawyers.

Alabi however stated that establish a Judicial Public Complaints Committee to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct.

She further hinted it would promote a culture of ethics and professionalism within the legal community. Advocate for measures to expedite case resolution. Set clear time frames for different types of cases. Impose sanctions on lawyers who engage in frivolous adjournments

Expand the use of technology to manage caseloads more efficiently. Address the root causes of delay, such as inadequate funding and resources for the judiciary.

Purported ‘draft bill’ seeking return to regional govt just a memo — Reps