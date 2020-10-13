NBA Ibadan offers pro bono legal services to #EndSARS protesters

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, on Tuesday announced that it is offering free (pro bono) legal services to #EndSARS protesters.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by Mrs Adelayo L-Oriekun, Vice Chairman, NBA Ibadan and chairperson, NBA Ibadan Human Rights Committee.

It said: “Following the recent #EndSARS protest by Nigerians and the pronouncement by the Inspector General of Police dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad with its attendant abuse of human rights, the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch in pursuance of its object under Section 2(4) of the Uniform Bye-Law is committed to promoting the rule of law, protection of protesters’ fundamental human rights and holding the government accountable for breach of constitutional rights of members of the public.

“As a result, the NBA, Ibadan Branch has authorised the Branch’s Human Rights Committee to: provide free legal representation to victims of police brutality and harassment; receive report of cases of police harassment to the NBA Ibadan Branch by calling the helpline on +2349040000079; convene a public enlightenment session in collaboration with relevant stakeholders for the protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights of members of the public; call for legal practitioners to volunteer their services to support the Human Rights Committee in defending the rights of members of the public.”

The statement added that: “Consequently, we enjoin all legal practitioners and members of the general public to assist and support the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch in achieving the above-stated tasks in whatever reasonable capacity possible.”

