A Partner at one of Nigeria’s oldest and biggest law firms, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, Emuobonuvie Majemite, who is also a candidate for the position of secretary in the forthcoming election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch, has said he will address the hiccups surrounding the delivery of lawyers’ stamp and seal.

Majemite, who was speaking on his plans for the NBA if elected, at a briefing in Lagos, said he will deliver innovative and technology-driven service to the secretariat and vowed to bring his leadership experience to bear on branch activities.

“I will streamline and abridge the process and time lag for application and delivery of the NBA stamp, an issue that continues to plague lawyers in private and public practice.

“I will increase the reportage of Branch activities in terms of sharing action points from general meetings and communique from branch events. These will be available on the individual members’ portals.

“I will manage the Branch’s assets and implement a depreciation policy to take care of the disposal and replacement of outdated properties.

“I will implement technology in the delivery of most functions such as the issuance of letters of good standing, regular revision of branch membership, issuance of NBA ID cards, etc.

“I firmly believe that many tasks can be automated to make lives easier for members without having to visit the physical office.

“Much like many banking functions can be done from the comfort of our homes and offices, I will make interaction with the secretariat possible from members’ homes and offices.

“I will deliver an accessible secretariat to branch members; I will be dedicated to the secretariat for the duration of my tenure, with the full backing and support of my law firm, PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors and that of other organisations that I hold leadership positions in such as the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK (Nigeria Branch) and the National Association of Catholic Lawyers, Lagos Archdiocese,” he said.

On what stands him out from other candidates running for the office, said he has the organisational skills and expertise to deliver on the job.

Majemite, who heads both the Property Law and the Arbitration and ADR Practice groups at Punuka, added: “Without meaning to sound immodest, my track record of proven administration and coordination sets me apart from my dear junior at the Bar running against me.





“I have manned positions that require strong organisational and interpersonal skills, which are the attributes I am known for.

“Finally, the institutional support of my firm cannot be over-emphasised. My practice will continue to thrive, even with my devotion to the branch secretariat because I am a partner in my firm of over ten partners.”

Majemite believes the NBA will continue to play a critical role in governance with the right leadership, which he will help provide at the Lagos Branch level if elected.

